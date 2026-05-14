It's advantaged Notts County heading into the second leg of their League Two play-off semi-final against Chesterfield on Friday.

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The Magpies hold a 1-0 aggregate lead after Luton loanee Jayden Luker's first-half goal secured victory in last Sunday's first leg at the Spireites' home ground.

It was County's only shot on target and they were lucky to keep a clean sheet as Chesterfield striker Lee Bonis hit the post with a fifth-minute penalty.

Chesterfield are not out of the equation, though, as they edged a five-goal thriller when the teams met at Meadow Lane in the regular season in March.

A repeat of that result would send the tie to extra time and only increase the heartache for one set of fans that will have to witness their club crash out of the play-offs at the semi-final stage for the second year in a row.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Notts County v Chesterfield on TV and online.

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When is Notts County v Chesterfield?

Notts County v Chesterfield will take place on Friday 15 May 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Notts County v Chesterfield kick-off time

Notts County v Chesterfield will kick off at 8pm.

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What TV channel is Notts County v Chesterfield on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Notts County v Chesterfield online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Is Notts County v Chesterfield on radio?

You can listen to the match on the talkSPORT app.

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