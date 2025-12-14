Tottenham head to the City Ground to face Nottingham Forest in search of their third win in a week.

Ad

Spurs beat Brentford 2-0 in the Premier League last weekend and then won 3-0 against Slavia Prague on Tuesday evening, which has eased the pressure on Thomas Frank.

The North Londoners look to have found some of the attacking spark that has been missing and will head to the East Midlands with renewed confidence.

The hosts are hardly short on confidence themselves, having won five of their last seven games in all competitions.

Sean Dyche admitted the Reds' standards dropped in their defeat away at Everton last weekend and will demand more from them at the City Ground on Sunday.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Nottingham Forest v Tottenham on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Nottingham Forest v Tottenham?

Nottingham Forest v Tottenham will take place on Sunday 14th December 2025.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Nottingham Forest v Tottenham kick-off time

Nottingham Forest v Tottenham will kick off at 2pm.

Want to see this content? We're not able to show you this content from Google reCAPTCHA. Please sign out of Contentpass to view this content. Sign out of ContentPass

What TV channel is Nottingham Forest v Tottenham on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+ from 12:30pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £20 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Nottingham Forest v Tottenham online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Nottingham Forest v Tottenham on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra 2.

BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra 2 is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra 2 online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Advertisement Nottingham Forest v Tottenham odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Nottingham Forest (31/20) Draw (23/10) Tottenham (9/5)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.