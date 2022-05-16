Forest are one of only seven teams across the top four divisions who are yet to play a game at the new Wembley and boss Steve Cooper will be determined to be the man who leads them there.

Nottingham Forest are 90 minutes away from their first appearance at Wembley since 1992 when they take on Sheffield United at the City Ground this week.

Cooper's men marched to a 2-0 lead in the first leg despite happily surrendering possession to the home side for large spells of the game. However, Sheffield United's Sander Berge nicked a last-minute goal to keep his side in the mix.

Berge's strike could prove crucial in the second leg. Had United entered this one 2-0 down in a bear-pit atmosphere in Nottingham, the odds would have been stacked against them, but the complexion of the tie changed in that moment.

Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom has won plenty of fans to his cause over the course of the 2021/22 season but there is pressure on his shoulders to make the most of his side's play-off appearance.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Nottingham Forest v Sheffield United on TV and online.

For more football features check out: Best players in the Premier League 2022 | Best football players in the world 2022 | Premier League table predicted 2021/22

When is Nottingham Forest v Sheffield United?

Nottingham Forest v Sheffield United will take place on Tuesday 17th May 2022.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Nottingham Forest v Sheffield United will kick off at 7:45pm.

There are numerous Championship Play-Off games taking place this week including Huddersfield v Luton.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What TV channel is Nottingham Forest v Sheffield United on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football from 7pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Nottingham Forest v Sheffield United online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Nottingham Forest v Sheffield United team news

Nottingham Forest predicted XI: Samba; Worrall, Cook, McKenna; Spence, Yates, Garner, Colback; Zinckernagel; Johnson, Surridge

Sheffield United predicted XI: Foderingham; Basham, Egan, Robinson; Baldock, Norwood, Fleck, Stevens; Berge; Gibbs-White, Ndiaye

Read more: Who are the highest-paid Premier League football players in 2021?

Nottingham Forest v Sheffield United odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Nottingham Forest (6/5) Draw (23/10) Sheffield United (12/5)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today and claim an opening account offer of ‘Up to £100 in Bet Credits**’, utilising the bonus code ‘RT365’.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Our prediction: Nottingham Forest v Sheffield United

Nottingham Forest fans have experienced more than a fair share of spectacular collapses in recent years, so none of them will take this lead for granted going into the second leg.

Remaining members of the 2020 team that occupied a place in the top six from Boxing Day before losing to Swansea on the final day, blowing a three-point lead and five-goal swing to drop out of the top six, will be determined to stop history from repeating itself.

The opposing Swansea manager on that day? Steve Cooper. He is one of the most talented bosses at this level and has a point to prove in the top flight.

Our prediction: Nottingham Forest 2-1 Sheffield United (17/2 at bet365)

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.