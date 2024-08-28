Forest, who will likely be battling to stay in the top flight this season, have won the Carabao Cup four times - however, their last success was in 1990.

They made it to the semi-finals in the 2022/23 campaign, but apart from that run, Forest haven't made it past the fourth round since 1999.

While Forest may be fighting to stay in the Premier League this season, Newcastle will be hoping to secure European football for next campaign.

The Toon, who beat Southampton in their league opener before drawing at Bournemouth last weekend, have never won the Carabao Cup.

They lost in the final in 2023 against Manchester United, and they've only been past the quarter-finals once since 1976.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Nottingham Forest v Newcastle on TV and online.

When is Nottingham Forest v Newcastle?

Nottingham Forest v Newcastle will take place on Wednesday 28th August 2024.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Nottingham Forest v Newcastle kick-off time

Nottingham Forest v Newcastle will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Nottingham Forest v Newcastle on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 7:30pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Nottingham Forest v Newcastle online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Nottingham Forest v Newcastle on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

Nottingham Forest v Newcastle odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Nottingham Forest (9/4) Draw (13/5) Newcastle (11/10)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

