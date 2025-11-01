Manchester United are at The City Ground on Saturday as they aim for a fourth consecutive Premier League win away at Nottingham Forest.

Things look to have finally clicked for Ruben Amorim's Red Devils, who could rise as high as second with a victory on Trentside.

But disaster has never been too far away for Man Utd in recent years, which is something Sean Dyche and his players will look to capitalise on.

Dyche has yet to turn the tide at Forest or tighten things up after following Ange Postecoglou's short and disastrous spell.

The hosts have lost four on the bounce in the Premier League, which leaves them in the relegation zone and three points adrift of safety.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Nottingham Forest v Manchester United on TV and online.

When is Nottingham Forest v Manchester United?

Nottingham Forest v Manchester United will take place on Saturday 1st November 2025.

Nottingham Forest v Manchester United kick-off time

Nottingham Forest v Manchester United will kick off at 3pm.

What TV channel is Nottingham Forest v Manchester United on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

Is there a Nottingham Forest v Manchester United live stream online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Listen to Nottingham Forest v Manchester United on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

