Nuno Espirito Santo's side are third with nine league games left to play, nine points clear of sixth-placed Newcastle, and must ensure that they give a remarkable season the conclusion that it deserves.

It's been a disappointing campaign for Man Utd, who are 13th and on course for their lowest finish of the Premier League era.

There were promising signs for Ruben Amorim ahead of the international break, with comprehensive victories over Real Sociedad and Leicester, while the extended hiatus has allowed a number of first-team players to return to fitness.

Though the Europa League is now the priority, the Portuguese coach will know the importance of finishing the season with a flourish as he looks to build momentum ahead of the summer.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Nottingham Forest v Man Utd on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Nottingham Forest v Man Utd?

Nottingham Forest v Man Utd will take place on Tuesday 1st April 2025.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Nottingham Forest v Man Utd kick-off time

Nottingham Forest v Man Utd will kick off at 8pm.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

What TV channel is Nottingham Forest v Man Utd on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 from 7pm.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

How to live stream Nottingham Forest v Man Utd online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Listen to Nottingham Forest v Man Utd on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra.

BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Advertisement Nottingham Forest v Man Utd odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Nottingham Forest (23/20) Draw (13/5) Man Utd (21/10)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.