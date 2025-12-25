Manchester City travel to Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on Saturday.

Pep Guardiola's side will move top of the table with a victory at the City Ground – if only until leaders Arsenal host Brighton in one of the day's 3pm kick-offs.

It's seven wins on the bounce for Man City and five in a row in the Premier League, where Erling Haaland is one goal away from pushing his tally to 20 for the season.

Nottingham Forest claimed a famous home win against the visitors last term and have been particularly impressive when they've taken on top teams under Sean Dyche.

The Reds have beaten Tottenham and Liverpool since Dyche took charge but Man City will be a tougher ask.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Nottingham Forest v Man City on TV and online.

When is Nottingham Forest v Man City?

Nottingham Forest v Man City will take place on Saturday 27th December 2025.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Nottingham Forest v Man City kick-off time

Nottingham Forest v Man City will kick off at 12:30pm.

What TV channel is Nottingham Forest v Man City on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 from 11am.

How to live stream Nottingham Forest v Man City online

Listen to Nottingham Forest v Man City on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

