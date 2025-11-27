Nottingham Forest are back at The City Ground on Thursday for the visit of Malmo in the Europa League.

The Reds are on the up under Sean Dyche and are hunting a third consecutive victory after a remarkable 3-0 win at Liverpool on Saturday.

Forest's up-and-down start to the season in the Europa League means a place in the knockout stages is far from guaranteed as we enter the second half of the League Phase.

The good news is that Malmo arrive in the East Midlands in a bad way.

The visitors finished a disappointing seventh in the Swedish top tier, which ended earlier this month, while languishing near the bottom of the Europa League table after taking just a point from their first four games.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Nottingham Forest v Malmo on TV and online.

When is Nottingham Forest v Malmo?

Nottingham Forest v Malmo will take place on Thursday 27th November 2025.

Nottingham Forest v Malmo kick-off time

Nottingham Forest v Malmo will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Nottingham Forest v Malmo on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 from 7:30pm.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

How to live stream Nottingham Forest v Malmo online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Listen to Nottingham Forest v Malmo on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

