Few would have expected the Dutchman to make such a fast start on Merseyside, but it is the East Midlands Reds that have been 2024/25's surprise package.

Having narrowly avoided relegation last term, Forest sit third in the table and are good value for their lofty position.

They're the Premier League's in-form side after a remarkable recent run, which has seen them win seven top-flight games on the bounce, including victories over Man Utd, Tottenham and Aston Villa.

The jury is out on whether Nuno Espírito Santo's team can keep up their current pace to maintain a top-four and perhaps even a title challenge.

It may sound mad, but Forest have as many points after 20 games as Leicester did when they defied the odds to win the Premier League in 2015/16.

A 1-0 victory away at Anfield helped to kick-start the hosts' season. If they can get another result against the league leaders at the City Ground then it will be time to take them very seriously.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Nottingham Forest v Liverpool on TV and online.

When is Nottingham Forest v Liverpool?

Nottingham Forest v Liverpool will take place on Tuesday 14th January 2025.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Nottingham Forest v Liverpool kick-off time

Nottingham Forest v Liverpool will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Nottingham Forest v Liverpool on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 from 6:30pm.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

How to live stream Nottingham Forest v Liverpool online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Listen to Nottingham Forest v Liverpool on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

