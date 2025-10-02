Saturday's 1-0 defeat to Sunderland means Postecoglou remains winless through his first x games at the helm – a record he and the fans will be desperate to see put right.

Midtjylland represent a tough test for a Forest side low on confidence. They are battling for the Danish Superliga title and beat Sturm Graz 2-0 in their Europa League opener last week.

The visitors have plenty of European experience and are set-piece specialists, which Forest must be wary of on Thursday.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Nottingham Forest v FC Midtjylland on TV and online.

When is Nottingham Forest v FC Midtjylland?

Nottingham Forest v FC Midtjylland will take place on Thursday 2nd October 2025.

Nottingham Forest v FC Midtjylland kick-off time

Nottingham Forest v FC Midtjylland will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Nottingham Forest v FC Midtjylland on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 from 7:30pm.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+.

How to live stream Nottingham Forest v FC Midtjylland online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports.

Listen to Nottingham Forest v FC Midtjylland on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT 2.

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT 2.

talkSPORT 2 is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz, and you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

