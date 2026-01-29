Nottingham Forest host Crystal Palace at the City Ground on Sunday, in a game that will have implications at the bottom of the Premier League table.

Ad

The pair must put any last-minute transfer business aside to focus on what could prove to be a key fixture in the survival battle.

Despite a three-game unbeaten run, Forest are sitting just above the drop zone and looking are over their shoulders nervously.

Crystal Palace have dropped like a stone in recent months and are at serious risk of being sucked into the relegation dogfight.

Marc Guehi's exit, Oliver Glasner's scathing comments, and rumours about further departures have destabilised the Eagles, who have not won since early December.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Nottingham Forest v Crystal Palace on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Nottingham Forest v Crystal Palace?

Nottingham Forest v Crystal Palace will take place on Sunday 1st February 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Nottingham Forest v Crystal Palace kick-off time

Nottingham Forest v Crystal Palace will kick off at 2pm.

Want to see this content? We're not able to show you this content from Google reCAPTCHA. Please sign out of Contentpass to view this content. Sign out of ContentPass

What TV channel is Nottingham Forest v Crystal Palace on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+ from 1:55pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Nottingham Forest v Crystal Palace online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Nottingham Forest v Crystal Palace on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra 2.

BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra 2 is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra 2 online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Advertisement Nottingham Forest v Crystal Palace odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Nottingham Forest (19/20) Draw (5/2) Crystal Palace (27/10)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.