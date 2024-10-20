They sit 10th after an impressive first seven games, and have not had an easy run of it either - taking points off the likes of Liverpool, Chelsea and Brighton.

Though it's been more than a month since their last victory, which was away at Anfield, Forest will fancy their chances of making a winning return to Premier League football after the international break given the visitors' form this term.

Palace's eye-catching winning run under Oliver Glasner at the back end of last season feels like a long time ago now.

The South Londoners are still searching for their first league victory this term, and have taken just three points from seven games, leaving them in the relegation zone.

The Eagles boss needs to turn the tide soon or risk becoming the first Premier League casualty of the season - with rumours already beginning to swirl about potential replacements.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Nottingham Forest v Crystal Palace on TV and online.

When is Nottingham Forest v Crystal Palace?

Nottingham Forest v Crystal Palace will take place on Monday 21st October 2024.

Nottingham Forest v Crystal Palace kick-off time

Nottingham Forest v Crystal Palace will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Nottingham Forest v Crystal Palace on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League from 7pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Nottingham Forest v Crystal Palace online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Nottingham Forest v Crystal Palace on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

