Following up on that success will be no mean feat, and Nuno Espírito Santo will be desperate to see his side get up and running with a victory.

Having replaced Thomas Frank in the Brentford dugout over the summer, Keith Andrews's first competitive game as Bees boss will not be easy as the City Ground will be bouncing.

The West Londoners finished an impressive 10th last term but have lost star forward Bryan Mbeumo, captain Christian Nørgaard and goalkeeper Mark Flekken this summer, while attacker Yoane Wissa continues to be linked with the exit door.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Nottingham Forest v Brentford on TV and online.

When is Nottingham Forest v Brentford?

Nottingham Forest v Brentford will take place on Sunday 17th August 2025.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Nottingham Forest v Brentford kick-off time

Nottingham Forest v Brentford will kick off at 2pm.

What TV channel is Nottingham Forest v Brentford on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Nottingham Forest v Brentford online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Nottingham Forest v Brentford on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra.

BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

