Jack Grealish scored the decisive goal in the derby clash at the weekend following ugly scenes that saw a fan run onto the pitch to punch the Villa midfielder.

Boss Dean Smith’s side will be in high spirits ahead of the Forest game but will know they face steely opponents on their own turf.

Forest have won their last four home games despite inconsistent form on the road.

More like this

They are eighth in the table – Villa sit in 10th – and could spring into the play-off spots with a victory.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Nottingham Forest v Aston Villa game on TV and online.

What time is the Nottingham Forest v Aston Villa game?

Nottingham Forest v Aston Villa will kick off at 7:45pm on Wednesday 13th March 2019.

How to watch and live stream Nottingham Forest v Aston Villa

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Action from 7:40pm.

Sky Sports subscribers can also stream the match via the SkyGo app.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says...

Both teams will hope to secure maximum points in their bids to reach the play-offs.

Forest are strong at home but haven’t set the league alight in recent weeks, while Villa are starting to build a head of steam.

A draw helps neither side, but they may be forced to share the spoils.

Prediction: Nottingham Forest 1-1 Aston Villa

Advertisement

Some of our articles contain contextual affiliate links. You can support us by clicking on these as we may earn commission if you make a purchase. There is no extra cost to you and we never allow this to bias our content.