The Canaries have failed to win since their incredible victory over Manchester City in mid-September with a run of five defeats in six games pinning them down in the Premier League table.

Main man Teemu Pukki has failed to score for Norwich since the City triumph, and boss Daniel Farke will be growing nervous as the season wears on.

Watford are yet to win at all in the Premier League after 11 games, though a recent run of three draws appeared to be picking up spirits at Vicarage Road.

The Hornets have lost their sting in 2019/20 with just six goals so far, and will hope to make the most of a clash against fellow relegation strugglers in front of the TV cameras.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Norwich v Watford game on TV and online.

What time is Norwich v Watford?

Norwich v Watford will kick off at 8:00pm on Friday 8th November 2019.

How to watch Norwich v Watford on TV and live stream

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event or online via the SkyGo app from 7:00pm.

Sky customers can add the Premier League and Football channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

When the Sky schedulers picked this one out, they surely weren’t expecting a high-octane clash.

But what the game may lack in quality, it will make up for in desperation, graft and tension.

Both teams need to win games like this to stand any chance of survival – but can either side find the lethal touch at the right time?

Prediction: Norwich 1-1 Watford