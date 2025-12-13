Relegation-threatened Norwich City host in-form Southampton in the Championship on Saturday lunchtime.

The Canaries have shown improvements under Philippe Clement but remain below the dotted line and are five points from safety.

Southampton have surged up the table since Tonda Eckert took charge and are now within striking distance of the top six.

It's six wins in seven for the Saints, who have been scoring freely and will fancy their chances of adding to their tally at Carrow Road.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Norwich v Southampton on TV and online.

When is Norwich v Southampton?

Norwich v Southampton will take place on Saturday 13th December 2025.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Norwich v Southampton kick-off time

Norwich v Southampton will kick off at 12:30pm.

What TV channel is Norwich v Southampton on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 11am.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £23 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Norwich v Southampton online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Norwich v Southampton on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

