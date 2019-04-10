Daniel Farke’s men haven’t lost at home in 2019 and will hope to keep that resilient streak going in the final six games of the season.

Star man Teemu Pukki received the Championship Player of the Season award yesterday after recording 26 goals and nine assists so far in 2018/19.

Reading will need to shore up their leaky defence for the trip to East Anglia after shipping three goals away at Hull last weekend.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Norwich v Reading game on TV and online.

What time is the Norwich v Reading game?

Norwich v Reading will kick off at 7:45pm on Wednesday 10th April 2019.

How to watch and live stream Norwich v Reading

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Action from 7:40pm.

Sky Sports subscribers can also stream the match via the SkyGo app.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says...

It takes a brave, brave punter to bet against Norwich.

Reading are scrapping for survival in 21st place and will be looking to shut up shop at Carrow Road.

However, there’s only so long they will be able to hold out before the league-above quality of Norwich shines through.

Prediction: Norwich 2-0 Reading

