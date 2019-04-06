Daniel Farke’s men have won nine of their last 10 games and will hope to keep up their momentum in the dying stages of the campaign.

QPR remain managerless following the dismissal of Steve McClaren in March.

Caretaker boss John Eustace will take charge for the Norwich clash though they appear to be safe from relegation ahead of the final run-in.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Norwich v QPR game on TV and online.

What time is the Norwich v QPR game?

Norwich v QPR will kick off at 12:30pm on Saturday 6th April 2019.

How to watch and live stream Norwich v QPR

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 12:00pm.

Sky Sports subscribers can also stream the match via the SkyGo app.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says...

Norwich have all-but secured their place in the 2019/20 Premier League season and they are showing no signs of slowing down.

Farke’s men have been irresistible in attack this season while QPR boast one of the most leaky defences in the Championship.

Carrow Road will be bouncing as their men round the final corner and bolt for the finish line – and they will deliver on Saturday.

Prediction: Norwich 2-0 QPR

