Norwich are one point behind Leeds and one point ahead of United with their game in hand to be played at Carrow Road tonight.

Boss Daniel Farke will be keen to make a quick return to the top of the table to throw the pressure back on the two Yorkshire clubs – who play each other on Saturday afternoon.

Norwich have won four in a row and face an inconsistent Hull side. this evening.

The Tigers have suffered heavy 5-1 and 3-0 defeats away to Brentford and Nottingham Forest respectively in recent weeks, but beat Millwall and Birmingham at home in between.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Norwich v Hull game on TV and online.

What time is the Norwich v Hull game?

Norwich v Hull will kick off at 7:45pm on Wednesday 13th March 2019.

How to watch and live stream Norwich v Hull

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football from 7:00pm. Sky Sports subscribers can also stream the match via the SkyGo app.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says...

Norwich have been in a free-scoring mood throughout the 2018/19 season despite leaking consolation goals at the back.

Hull haven’t travelled well recently despite several strong results at home.

The season is approaching crunch time for the Canaries while Hull are drifting safely in mid-table without holding out much hope of a late burst for the play-offs.

Prediction: Norwich 3-1 Hull

