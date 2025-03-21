O'Neill has made the most of the fact that Northern Ireland's World Cup qualifying campaign doesn't get under way until the autumn, after they were drawn in a four-team group, by reiterating his commitment to the next generation and leaving out veteran striker Josh Magennis.

Switzerland will arrive in Belfast on the back of a disappointing end to last year. A quarter-final exit at the hands of England represented a decent return at Euro 2024, but that was followed by relegation from the top tier of the Nations League after finishing bottom of Group A4 with just two points.

The Swiss still boast a squad dominated by talent from Europe's top leagues and, alongside the trip to face Sweden in Stockholm to come on Monday evening, will provide Northern Ireland's rising stars with a fantastic opportunity to test themselves against some quality opposition.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Northern Ireland v Switzerland on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Northern Ireland v Switzerland?

Northern Ireland v Switzerland will take place on Friday 21st March 2025.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Northern Ireland v Switzerland kick-off time

Northern Ireland v Switzerland will kick off at 7:45pm.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

What TV channel is Northern Ireland v Switzerland on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC Two Northern Ireland from 7pm.

How to live stream Northern Ireland v Switzerland online

You can live stream the match via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Listen to Northern Ireland v Switzerland on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio Foyle.

BBC Radio Foyle is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages - local restrictions will apply. You can also listen to BBC Radio Foyle online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Advertisement Northern Ireland v Switzerland odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Northern Ireland (14/5) Draw (23/10) Switzerland (17/20)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.