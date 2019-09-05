However, Northern Ireland have so far avoided the two biggest fish in the group, with their victories so far coming over Estonia and Belarus.

They will be delighted with their results so far, but O’Neill will know qualification rests on being able to eek points out of their clashes with Germany and the Netherlands.

Northern Ireland face Luxembourg this week in a friendly clash to prepare for the upcoming visit of Germany.

Luxembourg sit 91st in the FIFA world rankings but have put up a pair of good fights – albeit ending in narrow defeats – against Ukraine in their own Euro 2020 group.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Northern Ireland v Luxembourg game on TV and online.

What time is the Northern Ireland v Luxembourg game?

Northern Ireland v Luxembourg will kick off at 7:45pm on Thursday 5th September 2019.

How to watch and live stream Northern Ireland v Luxembourg

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League or online via the SkyGo app from 7:40pm.

Sky customers can add the Premier League and Football channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

You can also by a NOW TV season ticket that will allow you to watch every Premier League, Football League and Carabao Cup match this season for just £199.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Northern Ireland will use this game as a way to shake off the rust ahead of their Germany showdown, and nothing more.

The result won’t matter to O’Neill whose eyes will be transfixed on the three-time European champions.

He will be desperate to come through the Luxembourg game without injuries, but their quality should still be enough to get the job done.

Prediction: Northern Ireland 2-0 Luxembourg