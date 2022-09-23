Ian Baraclough and his squad would have fancied their chances when they were drawn alongside Greece, Cyprus, and this weekend's opponents in Group C3 but things didn't go to plan in June.

Northern Ireland welcome Kosovo to Belfast on Saturday still in search of their first Nations League victory.

Narrow defeats to Greece and Kosovo have left them third in the table and under real threat of having to scrap it out in a relegation play-off with their place in League C on the line.

Baraclough has insisted his side will do all they can to avoid that fate but doing so will likely require them to earn their first win in the history of the competition – having failed to pick up three points in 14 attempts so far.

Goals from Shayne Lavery and Dan Ballard were unable to help them battle back into the game at Stadiumi Fadil Vokrri in June but Saturday's hosts will know that they have the players to beat Kosovo, it's just about finding the performance on the day and breaking their Nations League hoodoo.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Northern Ireland v Kosovo on TV and online.

When is Northern Ireland v Kosovo?

Northern Ireland v Kosovo will take place on Saturday 24th September 2022.

What time is kick-off?

Northern Ireland v Kosovo will kick off at 5pm.

There are plenty of other Nations League matches this week including Scotland v Republic of Ireland.

What TV channel is Northern Ireland v Kosovo on?

The match will be televised on Premier Sports 1 from 4:30pm.

How to live stream Northern Ireland v Kosovo online

Premier Sports subscribers will be able to watch the match online via the website or Premier Player app.

Northern Ireland v Kosovo team news

Northern Ireland predicted XI: Peacock-Farrell; Lewis, Flanagan, Evans, Brown; Davis; Lavery, McNair, Evans, McMenamin; D. Charles

Kosovo predicted XI: Muric; Domgjoni, Rrahmani, Fazliji, Aliti; Bytyqi, Berisha, Muslija, Rrudhani; Muriqi, Rashica

Northern Ireland v Kosovo odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Northern Ireland (21/20) Draw (11/5) Kosovo (5/2)*

Our prediction: Northern Ireland v Kosovo

Can Northern Ireland finally end their Nations League woes and claim a victory that could keep them in League C?

That's the question ahead of Saturday's game in Belfast and the pressure is on as their final fixture sees them take on Greece, who are top of the table with four wins from four.

Dion Charles has told Baraclough that he will deliver the goals if he gets the start and the coach may well give him the opportunity to follow through with that promise against Kosovo.

Northern Ireland have seen firsthand just how dangerous the visitors can be but the hosts' squad looks healthier than it has been in a while. This could be their day.

Our prediction: Northern Ireland 2-1 Kosovo (17/2 at bet365)

