The home team will want to sign off for the summer in style in Belfast but will take caution from their opponents' exploits at Hampden Park last week.

Iceland showed their quality in Friday evening's game as they punished Scotland's mistakes in a 3-1 victory that embarrassed their hosts.

Northern Ireland will want to ensure they avoid a similar fate and continue their impressive recent run at Windsor Park, where they are unbeaten since 2023 and won three times last year.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Northern Ireland v Iceland on TV and online.

When is Northern Ireland v Iceland?

Northern Ireland v Iceland will take place on Tuesday 10th June 2025.

Northern Ireland v Iceland kick-off time

Northern Ireland v Iceland will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Northern Ireland v Iceland on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC Two Northern Ireland from 7:30pm.

How to live stream Northern Ireland v Iceland online

You can live stream the online match via BBC iPlayer.

The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

Listen to Northern Ireland v Iceland on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio Ulster.

BBC Radio Ulster is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

