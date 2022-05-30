The hosts are top seeds in Group C2 and will want to get things off to a perfect start against second seeds Greece, with the other two sides in the group – Kosovo and Cyprus – playing earlier on Thursday.

Northern Ireland welcome Greece to Belfast on Thursday evening for their first game in the 2022/23 Nations League campaign.

The Greeks' last visit to Belfast was a famous occasion for Northern Irish football as two goals from Steven Davis and one from Josh Magennis helped them to a 3-1 win that confirmed their place at Euro 2016.

After being relegated from League B, Northern Ireland would love a repeat of that performance to help them make a strong start to the new campaign.

A victory against the side most likely to challenge them for top spot would certainly be the perfect way to do that.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Northern Ireland v Greece on TV and online.

When is Northern Ireland v Greece?

Northern Ireland v Greece will take place on Thursday 2nd June 2022.

What time is kick-off?

Northern Ireland v Greece will kick off at 7:45pm.

There are numerous World Cup Qualifiers taking place this week including Hungary v England on Saturday.

What TV channel is Northern Ireland v Greece on?

The match will be televised on Premier Sports 1 from 7pm, which you can subscribe to for £11.99 a month.

How to live stream Northern Ireland v Greece online

Premier Sports subscribers will be able to watch the match online via the website or Premier Player app.

Northern Ireland v Greece team news

Northern Ireland predicted XI: Peacock-Farrell; Ballard, Evans, Cathcart; Lane, McNair, Evans, Saville, Lewis; Magennis, Lavery

Greece predicted XI: Vlachodimos; Chatzidiakos, Goutas, Tzavellas; Kotsiras, Alexandropoulos, Bouchalakis, Mantalos, Tsimikas; Giakoumakis, Bakasetas

Northern Ireland v Greece odds

Our prediction: Northern Ireland v Greece

Northern Ireland finished off their World Cup 2022 qualifying campaign in impressive style – beating Lithuania and drawing with Italy – but ultimately fell short of reaching this winter's tournament, and after being relegated into League C, it's important that they make a strong start to the 2022/23 Nations League campaign.

Greece look likely to be the main threat to Ian Baraclough's side in Group C2 and have some players capable of causing the hosts some real problems.

Even so, on home turf, you'd back Northern Ireland to get the job done.

Our prediction: Northern Ireland 2-1 Greece (5/1 at Bet365)

