Huddersfield Town will look to force their way back into the top six when they travel to Northampton Town in League One on Tuesday evening.

The Terriers were beaten 3-2 away at leaders Cardiff City in one of just two third-tier games played over the weekend and their run of three games without a win has seen them drop out of the play-off places.

Lee Grant has revealed that his squad are struggling with illness, which looks set to make things tougher for them against Northampton.

The hosts have won four of their last five games in all competitions, including three at Sixfields, while they've troubled a number of League One's top teams already this term.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Northampton Town v Huddersfield Town on TV and online.

When is Northampton Town v Huddersfield Town?

Northampton Town v Huddersfield Town will take place on Tuesday 9th December 2025.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Northampton Town v Huddersfield Town kick-off time

Northampton Town v Huddersfield Town will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Northampton Town v Huddersfield Town on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+ from 6:45pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £23 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Northampton Town v Huddersfield Town online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Is Northampton Town v Huddersfield Town on radio?

Unfortunately, there will be no national radio coverage of the game. Please check your local radio network for coverage details.

