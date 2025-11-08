Mansfield Town can force their way into the League One play-off places with a win away at Northampton Town on Saturday lunchtime.

A five-match unbeaten run, including three wins, means the Stags are up to eighth in the third tier and Nigel Clough will want his team to keep climbing.

Northampton have endured a bruising few weeks and lost three on the bounce, including an FA Cup first round exit at the hands of League Two side Oldham.

Such is the congestion in the fourth tier, however, that a win would see the 17th-placed Cobblers rise up to ninth ahead of the rest of Saturday's fixtures.

When is Northampton v Mansfield?

Northampton v Mansfield will take place on Saturday 8th November 2025.

Northampton v Mansfield kick-off time

Northampton v Mansfield will kick off at 12:30pm.

What TV channel is Northampton v Mansfield on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+ from 12:25pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Northampton v Mansfield online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Is Northampton v Mansfield on radio?

Unfortunately, there will be no national radio coverage of the game. Please check your local radio network for coverage details.

