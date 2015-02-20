Man City aren't playing on Sunday, but Gallagher is sure to have a word or two to say about his side's Saturday match against Newcastle.

Games on Sunday include Tottenham v West Ham, Everton v Leicester and Southampton v Liverpool, where Gallagher will be able to watch former City striker Mario Balotelli in his first game since his controversial penalty in the Europa League.

Incidentally, Gallagher interviewed Balotelli for the BBC back in 2012 – apparently Balotelli, a big Oasis fan, only agreed to the interview when Noel's name was mentioned.

Here Gallagher is speaking to Sky Sports in 2014 on the pitch at Man City, when the club won the Premier League title for the second time in three years.

Match of the Day 2 is on Sunday 22nd February from 10.30pm on BBC2