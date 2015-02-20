Noel Gallagher heading for Match of the Day 2 sofa
The former Oasis guitarist will join Mark Chapman, Mark Lawrenson and Jermaine Jenas this Sunday
The last time we saw Noel Gallagher lounging on a sofa on TV was on Gogglebox, but this weekend he'll be in safer territory, talking football and his beloved Manchester City on Match of the Day 2.
The former Oasis guitarist will join presenter Mark Chapman, pundit Mark Lawrenson and ex-Spurs player Jermaine Jenas on the show this Sunday 22nd February.
Man City aren't playing on Sunday, but Gallagher is sure to have a word or two to say about his side's Saturday match against Newcastle.
Games on Sunday include Tottenham v West Ham, Everton v Leicester and Southampton v Liverpool, where Gallagher will be able to watch former City striker Mario Balotelli in his first game since his controversial penalty in the Europa League.
Incidentally, Gallagher interviewed Balotelli for the BBC back in 2012 – apparently Balotelli, a big Oasis fan, only agreed to the interview when Noel's name was mentioned.
Here Gallagher is speaking to Sky Sports in 2014 on the pitch at Man City, when the club won the Premier League title for the second time in three years.
Match of the Day 2 is on Sunday 22nd February from 10.30pm on BBC2