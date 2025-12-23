Nigeria face Tanzania on Wednesday in the Africa Cup of Nations 2025 Group C opener.

The Super Eagles are three-time AFCON winners but have not won the continental competition for more than a decade.

With the likes of Victor Osimhen, Ademola Lookman, and Alex Iwobi in their ranks, it's no surprise that Nigeria are the favourites to top Group C, which also includes Uganda and Tunisia, and some are backing them to go all the way.

Tanzania are still searching for a first victory at AFCON in what is their third appearance at the tournament.

The odds are stacked against them, having not won a game all year, but upsets happen.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Nigeria v Tanzania on TV and online.

When is Nigeria v Tanzania?

Nigeria v Tanzania will take place on Tuesday 23rd December 2025.

Nigeria v Tanzania kick-off time

Nigeria v Tanzania will kick off at 5:30pm.

What TV channel is Nigeria v Tanzania on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on 4Seven from 5:25pm.

The whole tournament will air exclusively across Channel 4, E4, and 4Seven in the UK.

How to live stream Nigeria v Tanzania online

You can live stream the match online via Channel 4 and YouTube.

The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

Is Nigeria v Tanzania on radio?

Unfortunately, there will be no national radio coverage of the game. Please check your local radio network for coverage details.

