Manuel Pellegrini will see the Carabao Cup as a fine opportunity to add the first piece of silverware to the West Ham trophy cabinet since 1980.

League Two side Newport have shook off their play-off final defeat in May with an assured start to the 2019/20 season.

County sit fifth in the table after two wins and a trio of draws in their opening five matches.

They beat League One outfit Gillingham on penalties in the first round of the Carabao Cup following a wild 2-2 draw – involving three penalties and a red card inside the initial 90 minutes

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Newport v West Ham game on TV and online.

What time is the Newport v West Ham game?

Newport v West Ham will kick off at 7:45pm on Tuesday 27th August 2019.

How to watch and live stream Newport v West Ham

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event or online via the SkyGo app from 7:30pm.

Sky customers can add the Premier League and Football channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

You can also by a NOW TV season ticket that will allow you to watch every Premier League, Football League and Carabao Cup match this season for just £199.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

West Ham are among the pack of Premier League teams who are too good to go down, yet may not have enough to challenge for Europe.

The Carabao Cup is a nice opportunity for the Hammers, and they should have more than enough options to get the job done, even if they start a weakened team.

Prediction: Newport 0-2 West Ham