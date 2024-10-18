Paul Cook's side are unbeaten in their last five following their 2-2 draw at home against Notts Country last weekend, but they've been draw specialists this campaign. Six of their games have finished level, which is a league high.

Newport County are one spot below Chesterfield in the table, and unlike their counterparts, Nelson Jardim's men are yet to draw this campaign.

They've been hit and miss this season, though, winning five and losing six of their 11 outings.

Newport County have been in League Two since the 2013-14 season, and they lost in the play-off final in 2019 and 2021.

However, last campaign they only managed to finish 18th, and Jardim will be desperate to improve on that this time out.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Newport County v Chesterfield on TV and online.

When is Newport County v Chesterfield?

Newport County v Chesterfield will take place on Friday 18th October 2024.

Newport County v Chesterfield kick-off time

Newport County v Chesterfield will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Newport County v Chesterfield on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Newport County v Chesterfield online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

