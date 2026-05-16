West Ham United travel to Newcastle United on Sunday with Nuno Espírito Santo's side desperately fighting to avoid relegation to the Championship.

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The Hammers are 18th with two games remaining and in a straight shootout with Tottenham to decide who goes down with Wolves and Burnley.

West Ham, who are two points behind the 17th-placed Spurs, were unbeaten in three league games, but they've lost their last two against Brentford and Arsenal to send them back into the bottom three.

Espírito Santo's men need to pull off a victory at Newcastle and hope that Tottenham lose against Chelsea on Tuesday night. It'll likely go down to the final day, when the Hammers host Leeds and Spurs welcome Everton.

Newcastle have had a below-par season with Eddie Howe's side currently 13th in the table and just 10 points off the relegation zone. The Toon had lost five in a row before going unbeaten in their last couple of outings to slightly lift spirits around St James' Park.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Newcastle v West Ham on TV and online.

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When is Newcastle v West Ham?

Newcastle v West Ham will take place on Sunday 17 May 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Newcastle v West Ham kick-off time

Newcastle v West Ham will kick off at 5:30pm.

What TV channel is Newcastle v West Ham on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

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How to live stream Newcastle v West Ham online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Is Newcastle v West Ham on radio?

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

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