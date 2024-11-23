Those results leave Newcastle in eighth, but just a point outside the top four, and feeling as though they're right back in the race for the Champions League places after a slow start to the 2024/25 campaign.

Optimism is not as high at West Ham, who sit 14th and are yet to really click under new boss Julen Lopetegui.

Pressure is building on the Spanish coach, with fans making their frustration felt in recent games and rumours suggesting that the club chiefs are preparing a back-up plan should he fail to turn the tide in the weeks to come.

The Hammers were one of the summer's biggest spenders but have yet to see the dividends, winning just three of their first 11 games this term, while Lopetegui will head to the North East without two of his trump cards as Edson Álvarez and Mohammed Kudus are both suspended.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Newcastle United v West Ham United on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Newcastle United v West Ham United?

Newcastle United v West Ham United will take place on Monday 25th November 2024.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Newcastle United v West Ham United kick-off time

Newcastle United v West Ham United will kick off at 8pm.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What TV channel is Newcastle United v West Ham United on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 6pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Newcastle United v West Ham United online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Newcastle United v West Ham United on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

Advertisement Newcastle United v West Ham United odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Newcastle United (1/2) Draw (10/3) West Ham United (21/4)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.