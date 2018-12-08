What time is the Newcastle United v Wolverhampton Wanderers game?

Newcastle United against Wolverhampton Wanderers will kick off at 4pm on Sunday 9th December 2018.

How to watch Newcastle United v Wolverhampton Wanderers

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event channels. Sky Sports subscribers can also stream the match via the SkyGo app.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £7.99, a week pass for £12.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Where is the game being played?

The game will be played at St James' Park, Newcastle.

What are the latest odds?

At the time of writing, the latest odds from betfair are:

Newcastle United win: 19/10

Wolverhampton Wanderers win: 13/8

Draw: 21/10

Check the latest odds at Betfair.com.

