Newcastle United are back at St James' Park on Wednesday to host Athletic Bilbao in the Champions League.

Eddie Howe will want to see a response from his players after their disappointing defeat away at West Ham on Sunday.

The Mags have made a strong start to the Champions League, with wins against Union St.Gilloise and Benfica earning them a top-eight spot as we approach the halfway point in the League Phase.

Athletic Bilbao head to the North East after a disappointing start to the season. Back-to-back defeats have left the Spanish side 11th in LaLiga, while their recent win against Qarabag is their only victory in the Champions League this term.

Ernesto Valverde is hampered by a lengthy injury list, which includes Oihan Sancet and Nico Williams.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Newcastle United v Athletic Bilbao on TV and online.

When is Newcastle United v Athletic Bilbao?

Newcastle United v Athletic Bilbao will take place on Wednesday 5th November 2025.

Newcastle United v Athletic Bilbao kick-off time

Newcastle United v Athletic Bilbao will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Newcastle United v Athletic Bilbao on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 2 from 7:45pm.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

How to live stream Newcastle United v Athletic Bilbao online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Listen to Newcastle United v Athletic Bilbao on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT 2.

talkSPORT 2 is available on DAB radio and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT 2 online via the website or app.

