A place in the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup will be on the line when defending champions Newcastle United host Tottenham on Wednesday evening.

Eddie Howe's side beat Liverpool in last season's final to end their long wait for a major domestic trophy.

The Mags kicked off a run of five wins in seven games by beating League One promotion chasers Bradford City in the last round at the end of September.

Tottenham head to the North East on the back of a convincing win over Everton on Sunday – their first victory since the start of October.

Spurs boss has made it clear that his side are targetting a Carabao Cup win this season but his team can expect a toughest test than the last round when they eased past Doncaster Rovers.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Newcastle v Tottenham on TV and online.

When is Newcastle v Tottenham?

Newcastle v Tottenham will take place on Wednesday 29th October 2025.

Newcastle v Tottenham kick-off time

Newcastle v Tottenham will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Newcastle v Tottenham on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Main Event from 7pm or ITV 1 from 7:30pm.

How to live stream Newcastle v Tottenham online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also live stream the match online via ITVX.

Listen to Newcastle v Tottenham on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra.

