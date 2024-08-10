Just like Friday evening's opponents Girona, Stade Brestois enjoyed a historic 2023/24 season. The Pirates finished third in Ligue 1 behind Monaco and PSG to qualify for the Champions League, which means this term will see them play European football for the first time ever.

Newcastle will hope to emulate the French club by securing a top-four spot and a place in Europe's premier competition this season, which makes them a fitting side to play in their last game before the Premier League gets under way.

The Toon Army will be back at St James' Park in a week's time for the visit of newly-promoted Southampton in the hope of kicking their campaign off with three points.

More like this

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Newcastle v Stade Brestois on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Newcastle v Stade Brestois?

Newcastle v Stade Brestois will take place on Saturday 10th August 2024.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Newcastle v Stade Brestois kick-off time

Newcastle v Stade Brestois will kick off at 4pm.

What TV channel is Newcastle v Stade Brestois on?

Newcastle v Stade Brestois will not be shown live on TV, but it will be available to watch live online.

Check out the details below.

How to live stream Newcastle v Stade Brestois online

Fans in the UK will be able to tune in to Newcastle v Stade Brestois on NUFC TV.

A pass to watch all of Newcastle's pre-season fixtures on NUFC TV costs £24.95, £14.99 for MAGS members or £8.99 for MAGS+ members.

Check out the teams' official YouTube channels after the match for all the highlights.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.