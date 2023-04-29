Eddie Howe's side put six past Tottenham last weekend and thumped Everton 4-1 at Goodison Park on Thursday to tighten their grip on the top four.

Newcastle United will be looking to make it three wins in eight days when they host struggling Southampton at St James's Park on Sunday.

Newcastle are now eight points clear of fifth place with a game in hand, and can move one step closer to Champions League qualification with a victory against the Saints.

The visitors are propping up the Premier League table and running out of time to turn their fortunes around – six points adrift of safety with just five games remaining after their midweek defeat to Bournemouth.

It's far from an ideal time for them to have to travel to Newcastle, who have beaten them three times already this season after winning both legs of the League Cup semi-final and scoring four at St Mary's.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Newcastle v Southampton on TV and online.

When is Newcastle v Southampton?

Newcastle v Southampton will take place on Sunday 30th April 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Newcastle v Southampton kick-off time

Newcastle v Southampton will kick off at 2pm.

There are plenty of matches on the Premier League TV schedule this week.

What TV channel is Newcastle v Southampton on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV now that fans are allowed into stadiums.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

Is there a Newcastle v Southampton live stream?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Listen to Newcastle v Southampton on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio Newcastle or BBC Radio Solent.

BBC Radio Newcastle and BBC Radio Solent are available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages – local restrictions will apply. You cannot listen to the game on BBC Radio Newcastle or BBC Radio Solent via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

