Bruce’s men sit 13th in the table and – bar a dismal run of form in their upcoming Premier League fixtures this summer – should be safe from relegation.

However, the boss faces a tough task to secure three points on Newcastle’s first game back since the coronavirus crisis.

Sheffield United are chasing European football for next season and drew 0-0 with Aston Villa in midweek following an airtight display.

More like this

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Newcastle v Sheffield United game on TV and online.

When is Newcastle v Sheffield United on TV?

Newcastle v Sheffield United will take place on Sunday 21st June 2020.

Upcoming games will be staggered across multiple kick off times so you can tune in to watch every match live.

Check out our Premier League fixtures guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Newcastle v Sheffield United will kick off at 2pm – the match is the first of three Premier League fixtures on Sunday, with Aston Villa v Chelsea following at 4:15pm.

What TV channel is Newcastle v Sheffield United on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 1pm.

This game is also available on free-to-air channel Pick TV.

Sky customers can add individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

How to live stream Newcastle v Sheffield United online

You can watch the match with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Newcastle v Sheffield United team news

Newcastle: Paul Dummett, Ciaran Clark and Jetro Willems are unavailable to Bruce for the rest of the season, while goalkeeper Martin Dubravka isn’t back yet from a knee issue.

But Andy Carroll is expected to be fit and could get the nod up front. Allan Saint-Maximin scored on the Toon’s last outing and has started seven of their last 10 games. He started in the friendly win over Hull last week and may well get a run out here.

Sheffield United: Jack O’Connell and John Fleck missed the midweek draw with Aston Villa after suffering injuries in training. However, Fleck could well be back for Sunday’s game, while the club wait on an update for O’Connell.

Bar this pair, manager Chris Wilder has a fully fit squad to choose from. He is unlikely to tinker with is XI without good reason.

Our prediction: Newcastle v Sheffield United

Spirits seem unusually high at Newcastle right now, with a takeover on the cards and the threat of relegation just about staved off. Bruce himself will be desperate for a good display in the remaining games of the season to impress the prospective new owners.

Sheffield United have proven tricky opponents across the league this term and will be keen to maintain their momentum over the summer weeks.

This could well be a cagey game with both sides wary of defeats at this stage of the season. Don’t be surprised if we see few major scoring opportunities here.

Our prediction: Newcastle 0-0 Sheffield United

Newcastle v Sheffield United odds

Working in partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Newcastle (12/5) Draw (21/10) Sheffield United (5/4)*

For all the latest Premier League odds and more, visit bet365 today and claim an opening account offer of ‘Up to £100 in Bet Credits**’, utilising the bonus code ‘RT365’.

*Odds subject to fluctuation. 18+ Only. Gamble Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. Offer Terms: **New customers only. Min deposit £5. Bet Credits available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and further T&Cs apply.

For the full breakdown of what games are coming up check out our Premier League fixtures on TV guide.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV guide.