Eddie Howe has worked wonders in the dugout since replacing Steve Bruce and has taken the Magpies from relegation candidates to top-four hopefuls in the space of a year.

Newcastle fans are enjoying a season to remember in their first full campaign under Saudi Arabian ownership.

While the signings of Kieran Trippier, Sven Botman and Nick Pope look like money extremely well spent, Howe has also worked wonders in getting the best out of the players he inherited, with Miguel Almiron, in particular, turning out quality performance after quality performance.

Newcastle haven't won a major trophy since 1969 and, while a crack at the Premier League title might be pushing it this season, the FA Cup and Carabao Cup represent real opportunities to end their drought.

These are exciting times on Tyneside and the Magpies look set to become a regular fixture at the top table of English football once again.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about Newcastle's upcoming fixtures.

When do Newcastle play next?

Newcastle's next match will see them take on Leicester in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals.

The game will take place on Tuesday 10th January 2023 with an 8pm kick-off time.

You can tune in to watch the match live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event.

Newcastle fixtures on TV

Tuesday 10th January

Carabao Cup: Newcastle v Leicester (8pm)

Sunday 15th January

Premier League: Newcastle v Fulham (2pm)

Saturday 21st January

Premier League: Crystal Palace v Newcastle (5:30pm)

Saturday 4th February

Premier League: Newcastle v West Ham (5:30pm)

Saturday 11th February

Premier League: Bournemouth v Newcastle (5:30pm)

Saturday 18th February

Premier League: Newcastle v Liverpool (5:30pm)

Saturday 25th February

Premier League: Newcastle v Brighton (12:30pm)

