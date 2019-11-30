City can’t afford to lose more ground in the Premier League title race with Liverpool sitting nine points clear of them in the current standings.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Newcastle v Man City game on TV and online.

What time is Newcastle v Man City?

Newcastle v Man City will kick off at 12:30pm on Saturday 30th November 2019.

How to watch Newcastle v Man City on TV and live stream

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 12:00pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £10.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £39.99 per month.

If you don’t have or want BT broadband, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky,TalkTalk and Virgin.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Newcastle appeared to have turned a corner under Steve Bruce, but a dismal performance away at Aston Villa will have fans look uncomfortably over the shoulders.

The Magpies do have a big performance in them, but on paper, this is only going one way.

Joelinton and Miguel Almiron are struggling to inspire any type of threat going forward, despite the best efforts of the lively Allan Saint-Maximin.

Sergio Aguero is out for City, but they still boast a frightening array of talent and will not relent in this one.

Prediction: Newcastle 0-3 Man City