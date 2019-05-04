Jurgen Klopp will be desperate to lift his squad’s spirits following their bruising 3-0 defeat to Barcelona at the Nou Camp on Wednesday.

With back-to-back European finals appearing unlikely to pass, Klopp will pour everything into ensuring his side overcome Newcastle at St James’ Park.

However, the Magpies – led by former Reds boss Rafa Benitez – have already influenced the shape of the title race this season.

They beat Man City 2-1 during their visit to Tyneside, the last time Pep Guardiola’s men were defeated in the Premier League.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Newcastle v Liverpool game on TV and online.

What time is the Newcastle v Liverpool game?

Newcastle v Liverpool will kick off at 7:45pm on Saturday 4th May 2019.

How to watch and live stream Newcastle v Liverpool

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League (from 7:00pm) and Main Event (from 7:30pm).

Sky Sports subscribers can also stream the match via the SkyGo app.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

How to watch Newcastle v Liverpool in the US

Fans can watch the game in the US via fuboTV.

The streaming service offers a free seven-day trial for new customers.

You can watch most major Premier League clashes in addition to football across Europe and North America.

The service also offers NFL, NBA and MLB games throughout the year meaning you will never miss a moment of sporting drama.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says...

Every game will feel like mental torture for these Liverpool players.

They’re under enormous pressure to win every single match, and even then, they’re not guaranteed a reward at the end of it.

Huge credit must go to the Reds for maintaining – and even improving – their form at the business end of the season.

Newcastle dented City’s armour earlier in the season, but Liverpool’s wounded animals will strike back from their European disappointment this weekend.

Prediction: Newcastle 1-3 Liverpool

