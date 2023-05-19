Newcastle are on the verge of securing Champions League qualification but Liverpool's recent form and last weekend's slip-up at Leeds means nothing is sealed just yet.

Monday's game at St James' Park could be key at both ends of the Premier League table.

Leicester, meanwhile, are fighting to keep their fading hopes of top-flight survival alive after back-to-back defeats against Liverpool and Fulham.

The Foxes are in the bottom three and running out of time to force their way back out as the trip to St James' Park is their penultimate game of the season.

Indeed, Leicester could be relegated at full-time if results elsewhere go against them this weekend.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Newcastle v Leicester on TV and online.

When is Newcastle v Leicester?

Newcastle v Leicester will take place on Monday 22nd May 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Newcastle v Leicester kick-off time

Newcastle v Leicester will kick off at 8pm.

There are plenty of matches on the Premier League TV schedule this week.

What TV channel is Newcastle v Leicester on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 7pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Newcastle v Leicester online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Listen to Newcastle v Leicester on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

Newcastle v Leicester odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Newcastle (4/11) Draw (9/2) Leicester (13/2)*

