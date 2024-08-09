What channel is Newcastle v Girona pre-season match on? Live stream and kick-off time
Check out how to watch Newcastle v Girona in pre-season, including live stream coverage and kick-off time.
Newcastle United return to St James' Park on Friday evening for the first of two pre-season friendlies on Tyneside, with the start of the new Premier League campaign now fast approaching.
It's Girona up first for Eddie Howe's side, who are back from their tour of Japan and set to step up their preparations for the 2024/25 campaign, which gets under way with the visit of Southampton next weekend.
The La Liga outfit should provide a real test for the hosts after a historic 2023/24 campaign, which saw them finish third in the Spanish top flight behind Real Madrid and Barcelona to qualify for the Champions League.
It is the first ever meeting between Newcastle and Girona, but there will be some familiar faces in the visitors' ranks, including ex-Man Utd duo Daley Blind and Donny van de Beek, Tottenham loanee Bryan Gil and former Middlesbrough favourite Christian Stuani.
With a second friendly against French side Brest to follow on Saturday, Howe may well mix things up with his team selection as he looks to get minutes into legs ahead of the new campaign.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Newcastle v Girona on TV and online.
When is Newcastle v Girona?
Newcastle v Girona will take place on Friday 9th August 2024.
Newcastle v Girona kick-off time
Newcastle v Girona will kick off at 7:30pm.
What TV channel is Newcastle v Girona on?
Newcastle v Girona will not be shown live on TV, but it will be available to watch live online.
How to live stream Newcastle v Girona online
Fans in the UK will be able to tune in to Newcastle v Girona on NUFC TV.
A pass to watch all of Newcastle's pre-season fixtures on NUFC TV costs £24.95, £14.99 for MAGS members or £8.99 for MAGS+ members.
Check out the teams' official YouTube channels after the match for all the highlights.
