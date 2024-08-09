The La Liga outfit should provide a real test for the hosts after a historic 2023/24 campaign, which saw them finish third in the Spanish top flight behind Real Madrid and Barcelona to qualify for the Champions League.

It is the first ever meeting between Newcastle and Girona, but there will be some familiar faces in the visitors' ranks, including ex-Man Utd duo Daley Blind and Donny van de Beek, Tottenham loanee Bryan Gil and former Middlesbrough favourite Christian Stuani.

With a second friendly against French side Brest to follow on Saturday, Howe may well mix things up with his team selection as he looks to get minutes into legs ahead of the new campaign.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Newcastle v Girona on TV and online.

When is Newcastle v Girona?

Newcastle v Girona will take place on Friday 9th August 2024.

Newcastle v Girona kick-off time

Newcastle v Girona will kick off at 7:30pm.

What TV channel is Newcastle v Girona on?

Newcastle v Girona will not be shown live on TV, but it will be available to watch live online.

How to live stream Newcastle v Girona online

Fans in the UK will be able to tune in to Newcastle v Girona on NUFC TV.

A pass to watch all of Newcastle's pre-season fixtures on NUFC TV costs £24.95, £14.99 for MAGS members or £8.99 for MAGS+ members.

