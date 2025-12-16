You won't find a footballer on Earth more desperate to score this week than poor Nick Woltemade.

Newcastle's towering German talisman was left red-faced as he steered home a match-winning header during a ferocious Wear-Tyne derby on Sunday... for Sunderland.

Defeating Fulham to reach the Carabao Cup semi-finals for the third consecutive season won't atone for a derby defeat, but it will go a long way towards soothing mounting trepidation across Tyneside.

Newcastle v Fulham

Eddie Howe is facing increasing pressure to not let this season slide away following a patchy first half of the campaign. The prospect of repeating last season's Carabao Cup triumph would be the perfect tonic for aching Geordies this week.

They head into the game boosted by their opponents losing a trio of key stars, Alex Iwobi, Samuel Chukwueze and Calvin Bassey, to the Africa Cup of Nations.

how to watch Newcastle v Fulham on TV and online.

When is Newcastle v Fulham?

Newcastle v Fulham will take place on Wednesday 17th December 2025.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Newcastle v Fulham kick-off time

Newcastle v Fulham will kick off at 8:15pm.

What TV channel is Newcastle v Fulham on?

You can watch the game live on ITV1, Sky Sports Football and Main Event.

How to live stream Newcastle v Fulham online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via ITVX.

Alternatively, you can tune in via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

Listen to Newcastle v Fulham on radio

You can listen to the match on the talkSPORT app.

The talkSPORT app is available on iOS, iPhone, and Android devices.

