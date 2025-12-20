Newcastle United and Chelsea don't have long to rest after midweek Carabao Cup victories as the pair meet at St James' Park in the Premier League's Saturday lunchtime kick-off.

The Mags bounced back from last weekend's Tyne-Wear Derby defeat by beating Fulham 2-1 on Wednesday to secure their place in the semi-finals, where they've been drawn against Man City.

Yoane Wissa's first goal for the club is a major boost as Newcastle aim to force their way into the top half. It will be interesting to see whether Eddie Howe is tempted to start him against the Blues.

Chelsea have had a day's extra rest, having defeated Cardiff 3-1 on Tuesday to line up their Carabao Cup last four clash with Arsenal.

Back-to-back wins have cut short a wobble for Enzo Maresca's men, who are playing catch-up after dropping back from the rest of the top four.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Newcastle v Chelsea on TV and online.

When is Newcastle v Chelsea?

Newcastle v Chelsea will take place on Saturday 20th December 2025.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Newcastle v Chelsea kick-off time

Newcastle v Chelsea will kick off at 12:30pm.

What TV channel is Newcastle v Chelsea on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 from 11am.

How to live stream Newcastle v Chelsea online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

Listen to Newcastle v Chelsea on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

