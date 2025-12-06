Struggling Burnley face a tough trip to St James' Park to take on Newcastle United in the Premier League on Saturday.

The Clarets have lost five on the bounce to drop into the relegation zone and will be wary that many of the other sides battling for survival have kicked on in recent weeks.

Scott Parker has claimed he is not worried about his position but pressure will continue to grow if he can't turn fortunes around.

It's hardly an ideal time to take his team to Tyneside, where Newcastle have been in impressive form of late.

The hosts were denied a fourth consecutive home victory by Spurs' late rally in midweek and will be raring to get back to winning ways this weekend.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Newcastle v Burnley on TV and online.

When is Newcastle v Burnley?

Newcastle v Burnley will take place on Saturday 6th December 2025.

Newcastle v Burnley kick-off time

Newcastle v Burnley will kick off at 3pm.

What TV channel is Newcastle v Burnley on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

Is there a Newcastle v Burnley live stream online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Is Newcastle v Burnley on radio?

Unfortunately, there will be no national radio coverage of the game. Please check your local radio network for coverage details.

