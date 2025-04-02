The Mags cannot afford for their celebrations to impact their Premier League form as they're just one point and one place outside the Champions League spots with a game in hand over fifth-place Man City.

Bournemouth, meanwhile, need to rally after their disappointing FA Cup quarter-final defeat at the hands of the Cityzens on Sunday, which will have hurt more as they led at the break.

The Cherries' own European tilt has been dented by a rocky run ahead of the international break, which saw them take just one point from their last four Premier League games.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Newcastle v Brentford on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Newcastle v Brentford?

Newcastle v Brentford will take place on Wednesday 2nd April 2025.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Newcastle v Brentford kick-off time

Newcastle v Brentford will kick off at 7:45pm.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

What TV channel is Newcastle v Brentford on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

Is there a Newcastle v Brentford live stream online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Listen to Newcastle v Brentford on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra.

BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Advertisement Newcastle v Brentford odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Newcastle (8/11) Draw (7/2) Brentford (3/1)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.