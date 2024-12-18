Newcastle, who hammered Leicester 4-0 in the Premier League at the weekend to move up to 12th in the table, are hoping to reach the final four for the second time since the 1975/76 season.

Brentford reached the Carabao Cup semi-finals in 2021 before losing to Tottenham, but they've reached the quarter-final stage in three of the last five seasons.

Thomas Frank's side lost at Chelsea in the Premier League on Sunday to leave them 11th and one place above Newcastle on goal difference.

Brentford fans will be worried about Wednesday's clash being on the road as they have the second-worst away record in the top flight (drawn one, lost seven of nine outings).

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Newcastle v Brentford on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Newcastle v Brentford?

Newcastle v Brentford will take place on Wednesday 18th December 2024.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Newcastle v Brentford kick-off time

Newcastle v Brentford will kick off at 7:45pm.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What TV channel is Newcastle v Brentford on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Newcastle v Brentford online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Newcastle v Brentford on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Advertisement Newcastle v Brentford odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Newcastle (11/20) Draw (7/2) Brentford (9/2)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £50 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.