Newcastle United welcome Jose Mourinho's Benfica to St James' Park in the Champions League on Tuesday evening.

Ad

The Mags will be looking to bounce back from Saturday's 2-1 defeat away at Brighton and boost their hopes of reaching the knockout stages of Europe's premier club competition.

Newcastle were beaten by Barcelona on Tyneside in their opener but roared back with a 4-0 win away at Union St.Gilloise last time out, which leaves them 11th in the League Phase table.

The visitors are one of only four winless teams in the Champions League this season but their recent defeat at Chelsea is the only blip on an otherwise unbeaten record since Mourinho's appointment.

The veteran manager has Benfica third in the Primeira Liga after winning three of his first seven games at the helm.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Newcastle v Benfica on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Newcastle v Benfica?

Newcastle v Benfica will take place on Tuesday 21st October 2025.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Newcastle v Benfica kick-off time

Newcastle v Benfica will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Newcastle v Benfica on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 2 from 7pm.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

How to live stream Newcastle v Benfica online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Listen to Newcastle v Benfica on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Advertisement Newcastle v Benfica odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Newcastle (4/7) Draw (16/5) Benfica (9/2)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.