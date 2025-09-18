This time, Eddie Howe and co. will be aiming to combine romance and results as they look to make it past the League Phase – with a top eight finish guaranteeing passage to the last 16, while ninth to 24th earn a spot in the play-off round.

Hansi Flick has brought the good times back at Barcelona. The German coach won the La Liga title and the Copa del Rey in his inaugural season at the Nou Camp but his side will have a point to prove in the Champions League after last season's semi-final heartbreak.

The visitors have made an unbeaten start to the new campaign and thrashed Valencia 6-0 on the weekend, so will arrive on Tyneside with plenty of confidence.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Newcastle v Barcelona on TV and online.

When is Newcastle v Barcelona?

Newcastle v Barcelona will take place on Thursday 18th September 2024.

Newcastle v Barcelona kick-off time

Newcastle v Barcelona will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Newcastle v Barcelona on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 from 7pm.

How to live stream Newcastle v Barcelona online

Listen to Newcastle v Barcelona on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live or talkSPORT.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

